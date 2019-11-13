Nixa second graders learn about Mister Rogers and kindness

NIXA, Mo- Wednesday is World Kindness Day and one teacher at Century Elementary came up with a unique way to honor the day and teach kindness.

Kellie Bell, a 2nd-grade teacher at Century, decided to honor Mister Rogers by teaching her students his teachings on kindness and of course they were also welcomed to wear sweaters or cardigans as Rogers did.

“Some children sadly didn’t know about Mister Rogers so we learned about his life and how he impacted children and what he did for children.”

Mrs. Bell had many kindness related activities for her class from a lesson involving a sad apple and a happy apple to writing a short paper about what kindness means.

One of her students, Cruz Schwartz, shared what kindness means to him.

“Kindness is being respectful and helping.”

Mrs. Bell’s class wasn’t the only class participating, one of the first-grade classes also made kindness cards to give out.