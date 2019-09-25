Nixa school board member surprised with new building named after him

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa School District revealed its remodeled score building today along with a surprise for a long-time board member.

Glenn Scott has been on the Nixa School Board since 1986.

And until the new sign was revealed, Scott had no clue the remodeled score building would be named after him.

SCORE, or Second Chance of Receiving an Education has been around since 1998 and is a way to help students who need a smaller class size and extra focus be successful.

Scott says if there had been an alternative school when he was younger, he would have been a student.

“The students here have challenges that most students don’t have, and that’s my background. I love this school, I love Nixa schools, and these kids,” Scott said. “I just have a special place in my heart for these kids. 2… 3… clapping and cheering.”

The district had been leasing the building since the early 2000s, but through a joint effort with the chamber of commerce, was able to purchase the building this summer.

SCORE has graduated more than 400 students since it was founded.