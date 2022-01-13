Nixa Police want help identifying 3 people who stole cash from Super 8 hotel

Nixa Police are looking for suspects who stole cash from the Super 8 hotel

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police have released security images of the three people who stole cash from the Super 8 hotel last month. Officers are hoping the public can help identify the suspects.

Police say two suspects asked the hotel clerk to see a room on December 16, 2021, around 3:30 a.m. When they left the front desk, the third suspect took cash from the register. Police say all three left the scene in a silver hatchback car. Police do not know the license plate number.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, call Nixa Police at 417-582-1030.

