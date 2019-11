NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police is searching for 16-year-old Jacob Spain. Spain was last seen wearing a blue hooded shirt and jeans.



Spain is considered a runaway juvenile who has made threats to harm law enforcement officers and believed to be armed.



If you know of Spain’s location, do not approach him, call 911. The Nixa Police Department does not believe he presents a risk to the general public but possible danger to law enforcement.