Nixa police offer free consultation to help prevent crime

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is now offering a free consultation to businesses to help prevent crime.

It’s called ‘crime prevention through environmental design’

Officer Brent Forgery is nationally certified and can review site plans and help with building designs.

Here are a few examples:

Surveillance

Visibility and lighting

Access control

And maintenance

The goal is to create a structure or space to deter crimes before they even happen.

You can call the Nixa Police Department at 417-725-2510 if you’re interested.