FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.-- Fort Leonard Wood held it’s traditional Thanksgiving dinner in several of its dining facilities with service members and guests on post.

“It has always been a memorable day each year seeing everyone slowdown from the high intensity of training to pause and reflect in the American way with family and friends,” William Moffitt, Installation Food Program manager said. “Seeing the looks of excitement, relief and satisfaction on the faces of trainees and their newly found friends and battle buddies after finishing this feast is a sight to see.”