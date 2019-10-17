Nixa Police Department focusing on hiring more officers next year

NIXA, Mo. — The demanding workload for police officers is something the departments work to balance constantly.

The demand for quality officers is something that has hit Nixa as well. They pride themselves on quick responses, but the chief says there are times when they’re just stretched too thin.

Part of meeting those lofty expectations is having the staff to deliver that service. Chief Joe Campbell and Nixa PD are focusing on the size of their force for next year.

“Every year we look at our calls for service,” Campbell said. “We look at the amount of workload that we have that our officers are doing. We have to make a determination: Do we have enough officers to meet the need?”

A staffing study by the department last year showed that they don’t. The results showed a need for 6 more officers, and they were given the budget to add two more for 2019. Looking to 2020, they want to get the other four positions filled.

“Right now, I can guarantee that at any given time I have at least two officers on the street to answer calls for service,” Campbell said.

Officer Brad Redden hits the streets every day, and he says having an extra officer out there would make a huge difference.

“We could be splitting the city with two officers, one in the north district, one in the south district,” Redden said.

Right now the Nixa Police Department has 36 officers and four more officers would bring their total to 40.

The department made their pitch to city council last night, who Chief Campbell says has always been supportive of their requests but they won’t get word on approval for extra officers until the budget is set in December.