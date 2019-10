NIXA, Mo- The Nixa Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager.

Benjamin (Ben) Dixon, 14-years-old, left his home on the north side of Nixa before 5 am on September 28, 2019.

According to Nixa Police, Dixon may possibly be in the Springfield area.

Ben is 6’01” tall and around 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Ben or know his location, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.