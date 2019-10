NIXA, Mo- The Nixa Police Department is asking for help in trying to find a teenager who went missing Thursday night.

Jacob Spain, 16-years-old, was reported missing from his home in Nixa around 6 p.m.

Jacob is described as 5’8 130lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Jacob or know his location contact your local law enforcement agency or Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.