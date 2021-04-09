NIXA MAYOR: Mask ordinance to expire April 30

A discarded face mask lies in the street in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NIXA, Mo.– The emergency mask order for the City of Nixa will end on the final day of April, according to an announcement made by the city’s Mayor, Brian Steele.

The following is from a statement from Mayor Steele, sent to Ozarks First:

I am now confident that by April 30, a significant portion of our population will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated, including the most vulnerable members of our community…I am also pleased to see that infection rates in Christian County have remained low over the last few weeks and the number of severe cases among Christian County residents is also remaining low over the last few weeks. We continue to work with and listen to regional health leaders and our neighboring communities regarding ongoing pandemic response.”

The mask ordinance expiration has no effect on the practices of private businesses, who are still legally allowed to require masks based on their individual comfort level.

The City of Nixa is encouraging members of its community to get vaccinated, wear a mask “as appropriate”, practice good hygiene and stay home when sick.