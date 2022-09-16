SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m.

SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway. A tan 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Brandon Smith, 30, of Nixa was westbound on I-44 in front of the Freightliner. The Chevrolet lost control while changing lanes causing a collision between the two vehicles.

Police say Smith was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation is ongoing in terms of the circumstances involved in the crash. This was the 19th fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.