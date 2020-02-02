Nixa High School hosts live pottery making competition

NIXA, Mo. — Students from four area high schools competed in live pottery making today.

Nixa High School hosted “Clay It Up 2020,” inviting students from Branson, Kickapoo, and Parkview to compete in live clay events, all judged by college ceramics professors.

Spectators were invited to give the pottery wheel a try, enjoy the ceramic exhibit, bid in the ceramic mug silent auction and even learn to glaze.

Leland Steiner is a senior at Nixa High School and a competitor in “Clay It Up.”

“You kind of learn from others’ mistakes as well as your own,” Steiner said. “Because there are other people with different interests and different styles. And it’s like maybe I like that and I’m going to try that. Or maybe they mess it up and it’s like ok if I want to do that I’m going to do something a little different.”

“I’ve already had a couple of teachers ask me, ‘hey I saw your student doing this,'” Instructor Ryan Widel said. “What is that? How did you teach them how to do that? I hear the students talking to each other about different techniques.”

Widel says this kind of event shows students just how much they’re capable of when they focus.