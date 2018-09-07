Nixa Fire District Awarded Grant to Hire New Firefighters

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Fire Protection District was awarded a federal grant to hire three new firefighters.

According to a news release, Sen. Roy Blunt announced that the fire department would receive $274,715 in grant funds under a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.

“When evaluating our proposal, FEMA recognized as we do, the immediate need for additional staffing due to our recent growth,” Fire Chief Jon Trent said in the news release. “The Fire District practices managed growth and strategic planning; in utilizing those tools we had slated these three (3) additional positions for 2020-2021. The grant funding will allow us to put those positions on two years earlier and still maintain a solid fiscal position, we were an ideal candidate for the intent of this program.”

The FEMA program, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, seeks to increase the number of firefighters and ensure communities have adequate fire-related protections.

Trent said the department wants to encourage veterans, “members in Guard or Reserve units and active duty service members who are transitioning to the civilian workforce” to apply if they meet the Firefighter I and II and EMT-B certification requirements.