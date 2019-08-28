Nixa Fire Department releases the cause of fire at Lola’s Pastries

NIXA, Mo- The Nixa Fire Department has released the cause of the fire at Lola’s Pastries from Monday night.
According to the department’s press release, the fire started from lint igniting in the dryer vent the owner had placed the laundry in the dryer just prior to leaving for the evening, this was approximately 30 minutes prior to the 911 call.
The department has determined the fire as accidental.
The Nixa Fire Department is warning citizens on how you can prevent a dryer or lint fire in your home or business.
- Check behind the dryer where lint has a tendency to build up. You should clean your dryer annually and perform inspections of the hose and vent for any blockages twice a year.
- A good habit to adopt during your laundry routine would be to clean the lint screen before and after every drying cycle.
- It is crucial that you never run a dryer without a lint filter either, as this is removing this built-in defense against hazardous lint buildup
- Any plastic or coiled wire foil dryer venting should be replaced immediately with rigid non-ribbed metal ducts
- For your own safety, consider running the dryer only when you are home and awake. It is also a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher in your laundry room, just in case something does go wrong.