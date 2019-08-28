Nixa Fire Department releases the cause of fire at Lola’s Pastries

NIXA, Mo- The Nixa Fire Department has released the cause of the fire at Lola’s Pastries from Monday night.

According to the department’s press release, the fire started from lint igniting in the dryer vent the owner had placed the laundry in the dryer just prior to leaving for the evening, this was approximately 30 minutes prior to the 911 call.

The department has determined the fire as accidental.

The Nixa Fire Department is warning citizens on how you can prevent a dryer or lint fire in your home or business.