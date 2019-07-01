Nixa Fire Chief set to retire, City taking applications for his replacement

NIXA, Mo.– Fire Chief Jon Trent, who’s the City of Nixa says has served the community since 1992, will retire in December of 2019.

According to a statement released by the City of Nixa, Chief Trent served as a volunteer for years before actually joining the City’s fire crew.

“I visited the station on Main St. and asked them if they needed additional help and how I could be of assistance if they did” Trent says in the statement.

Now, 27 years later, Trent’s departure leaves Nixa looking back fondly to Trent’s years of service and looking ahead to someone who can fill his position.

“The District has begun the process to select the next Fire Chief as the Board of Directors is accepting applications from internal candidates currently and will determine whether outside applications will be sought at the end of July. The goal being to hire the right candidate for the District as an interim position through the last quarter of 2019 and taking the reins January 2020,” the City of Nixa’s statement reads.

Nixa Fire Department says it will keep the community updated on the hiring process.