Nixa City Hall vandalized overnight

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa City Hall was vandalized during the overnight hours of Saturday, May 30.

A passerby called Christian County Dispatch in the morning saying city hall was spray-painted with obscenities.

Police confirmed the vandalism was on the outside of city hall, facing Highway 14.

City officials say no other damage was done and city employees are currently cleaning up the damage.

Police are investigating this case. If anyone has any knowledge about this incident, you are urged to call Nixa Police at 417-582-1030.