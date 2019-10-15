Nixa city council votes to fill vacant seat

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa city council will vote to fill a vacant council seat at its meeting tonight.

The empty seat was left when Kendal Dingus resigned from his position as District one council member.

Dingus was just appointed in August.

But resigned last month when his son was diagnosed with high-risk cancer.

He says his short time serving the residents of Nixa has been an honor and hopes to serve the community again once his son recovers.

The person selected to fill the open district one council seat will serve the remainder of the term which will end following the April 7 municipal election.