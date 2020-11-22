Nixa church donating Thanksgiving meal kits to those in need

NIXA, Mo. — A local ministry wants to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal on their tables this year.

Freeway South is handing out 200 Thanksgiving meal kits that include turkey, sides, rolls, desserts, and even cooking instructions.

Freeway South also offered a free dinner on Saturday, Nov. 21. Attendees got to take home a Thanksgiving kit.

You can also pick your meal kit up via drive-thru Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. at River Stone Fellowship Church in Nixa.

Josh Zuniga is the director of Freeway South.

He says the vision for the project was to be able to put a hot, holiday meal on everyone’s table.

“There’s a lot of centers you can go to during the holidays and have a hot meal,” Zuniga said. “Have, you know, a Thanksgiving meal, a Christmas meal. But we wanted individuals and households to be able to actually do it in their own household.”

Freeway South also hosts a free, homemade meal every Saturday night at 5:30. That includes free transportation and a free clothing bank.

Zuniga says about 65 people show up each weekend.