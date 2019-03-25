Nixa Business Owners Work to Revitalize Downtown

NIXA – Small business owners in Nixa are continuing their work to give the downtown area new life.

“If we’re going to call this the Crossroad of Nixa the Crossroad of the Ozarks, we should do what we can to save this area and make it be about this area again,” Mark Hartsock, Vice President of Downtown Nixa Revitalization said.

Mike Hartsock, vice president of Downtown Nixa Revitalization, says with help from the city, his organization is working to bring life back to Nixa.

Hartsock, also a local Nixa business owner, says it’s a great feeling to see the community taking pride in restoring downtown.

“Seeing people actually put some heart in the buildings, and not just try to cover them up, not just slap plaster over the top of them or hide them behind something,” Hartsock said. “But actually try to do a restoration try to bring back the brick and do the things that kind of gave it that character and we’re finally seeing that.”

With city facade grants downtown is slowly but surely receiving a face lift.

Hartsock says he hopes the restoration will give other businesses an incentive to move to Nixa.

“We’re finally starting to see a trend where people are wanting to come down here, move their businesses down here,” Hartsock said. “We’re getting the questions asked daily, you know, are there any properties to rent can I put my business down here. We’re finally starting to see that trend now.”

Businesses like morning day cafe, owned by nixa native, miranda barchers.

Barchers says it was a no-brainer moving her business downtown.

“It was a really great town with amazing people, but it lacked a variety of things to do,’ Miranda Barchers, Owner of the Morning Day Cafe said. “Being able to have the ability to bring my business to my hometown while they’re experiencing a rejuvination, while they’re reviving the downtown I think it’s a great thing and I want to be a part of it.”