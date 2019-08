WEST PLAINS/SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nine people have been indicted for a three and a half year-long conspiracy to sell meth in Southwest Missouri.

Federal attorneys released the information today.

Most of the people indicted are from West Plains and one man from Springfield.

all nine face various drug and weapons charges.

A grand jury indicted them for selling meth in Howell, Greene and Texas Counties between late 2015 and this past summer.