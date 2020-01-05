Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledge $500k to Australia Wildfires

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA — Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have pledged to donate $500,000 to Australia wildfires

Both artists home is located in Australia; however, it has not caught on fire.

According to TMZ, they pledge publicly to encourage others to donate too.

Donations will help the Rural Fire Service, and any amount helps.

The summer heat has been unforgiving, making it impossible to fight the wildfires since it started.

During the devastating fire, 24 people dead, about half a billion animals have died, and 1,500 homes are gone.

About 13 million acres have burst into flames, and 146 fires in New South Wales, let alone.