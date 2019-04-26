Nguyen-Win-Situation

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Earlier this month Tony Nguyen visited the Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con to discover what the appeal is to comic conventions and the community known as cosplayers.

Nguyen followed veteran cosplayers Scott Pope and DJ Follen throughout their 3-day comic con experience.

The first day, he documents Pope and his friends about the history and general community of cosplay, while learning about the various types of sub-categories they are separated by.

The second day, Nguyen follows cosplayers, DJ Follen and Charlie Akers, as they give him a tour of Wizard World Comic Con. There he meets American Pie’s Thomas Ian Nicholas and The Incredible Hulk himself Lou Ferrigno.

The final day, Nguyen decides to give cosplay a try himself. He also finds Springfield local Eddie Warren and his brother Joshua and follow them through their journey competing in the costume contest.

Visioncon, an annual local pop culture convention, begins on Friday, May 10th – 12th in Springfield, MO at the Springfield Expo Center.