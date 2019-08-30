Nexstar Media Group to air daily broadcasts of National Anthem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Starting Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2019, Nexstar Broadcasting will air the national anthem every morning at 4 a.m.

The decision to air The Star-Spangled Banner every morning is one that might remind viewers of a time when the national anthem was a staple of the “broadcast day”.

But, thanks to a newly reached agreement between Nexstar and Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), this era of broadcasting the anthem won’t be without its differences.

“The new singer/songwriter series will showcase multiple renditions of the National Anthem by BMI’s emerging talented songwriters who will record their own unique versions of The Star-Spangled Banner,” a release by Nexstar explained.

The first group of songwriters includes Nashville’s Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.