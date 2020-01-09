NEXSTAR Media Group launches Missouri’s only broadcast and digital news bureau in state capital

JEFFERSON CITY, MO and IRVING, TX. (Jan. 8, 2020) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the launch of Missouri’s only broadcast and digital news bureau in the state’s capital, Jefferson City. Located inside the Missouri State Capitol Building and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the bureau will deliver live television broadcasts and exclusive news coverage and digital reports to 2.5 million viewers in Nexstar’s four Missouri television markets: St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Joplin.

“The Missouri State Capitol News Bureau is a clear demonstration of Nexstar’s commitment to local news,” said Jerry Walsh, Nexstar’s Vice President of Local Content Development. “Our local news reporters will be on the scene as Missouri’s lawmakers debate and vote on critical issues, reporting live from the capital. Nexstar journalists will be there when news breaks, talking directly with lawmakers about the latest legislation being enacted and its impact on ordinary Missourians. Finally, this bureau also enables us to produce exclusive special reports and investigative stories about important statewide issues.”

The bureau officially opened today, in time for the start of the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session. It will provide news coverage on the following Nexstar television stations and digital platforms:

St. Louis, MO (DMA #23) on KTVI (FOX) and KPLR (CW) o Fox2now.com

(DMA #23) on KTVI (FOX) and KPLR (CW) o Fox2now.com Kansas City, MO (DMA #32) on WDAF (FOX) o Fox4kc.com

(DMA #32) on WDAF (FOX) o Fox4kc.com Springfield, MO (DMA #73) on KOLR (CBS) and KRBK (FOX) o Ozarksfirst.com

(DMA #73) on KOLR (CBS) and KRBK (FOX) o Ozarksfirst.com Joplin, MO (DMA #153) on KSNF (NBC) and KODE (ABC) o Fourstateshomepage.com

The capitol news bureau in Jefferson City is Nexstar’s 20th such bureau across the nation, providing coverage to multiple markets. In addition to these bureaus, Nexstar has local TV stations in the capital cities of seven other states.

“Nexstar’s Missouri State Capitol News Bureau gives us the ability to provide exclusive content to the individual communities we serve across the ‘Show-Me’ state,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar Broadcasting’s President. “We can respond directly to the interests of our local viewers, ask the tough questions of state lawmakers, and deliver broadcast and digital news content on the issues that matter most to the 2.5 million Missourians served by Nexstar stations.”

In addition to Nexstar’s state capitol bureaus, the company operates a recently-expanded news bureau in Washington, D.C., covering issues relevant to the local audiences of the company’s 197 television stations in 115 markets ac