NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. — A 19-year-old is now facing a rape charge after having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Polk County girl.

The girl was listed in the Nation Crime Information Center as a runaway juvenile.

Police were called when the girl appeared at a business in Newton County and said she was trying to get back home.

Deputies discovered she had come to meet Nicholas Hutton who she met on Facebook.

Hutton is also being charged with having explicit photos of the girl on his phone.