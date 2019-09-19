Wichita man finds 66-year-old class ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is asking for the public’s help in cracking a lost and found case after he stumbled upon what he considers a precious piece of jewelry.

Larry Casad is an avid metal detectorist and has been for many years.

Several times a week, he goes to local parks to see what he can dig up, but 18 months ago while at Riverside Park, he came across something he’s never found before, a class ring.

1953 gold class ring

“I found my first and only gold object,” said Casad.

He said as he was searching through the park with his metal detector when he started to get a very strong signal.

“Out popped this gold ring,” said Casad. “I was very excited when it rolled up out of the ground.”

The only things still legible on the ring from 1953 are two initials and the year.

“I have no idea how long this ring had been in the ground, but I just know it’s an old class ring.”

Casad has received tips on social media about who people think it could belong to. But, he’s never been able to verify the owner or even the school it came from.

“It’s very worn on the top edge,” said Casad. “So, it was worn a long time.”

He said he’ll continue to search for the mystery 1953 graduate.

In the pictures he’s posted, Casad has blurred out the initials on the ring in the hope of avoiding false claims.

He now has several names of people from different Wichita high schools that were open in 1953, hoping he’s one step closer to finding who the valuable item belongs to.

“I don’t want someone to get it who is just going to say, ‘Well, I got it now, and I’m just going to sell it for scrap,'” said Casad. “It’s somebody’s memory.”

Casad says over the years, he’s found items like old metal toys, buttons, a thimble and more. He said nothing compares to the class ring.

“Just the thrill of getting out is the biggest part and finding stuff is good,” said Casad.

If you recognize the class ring that was found, email KSN reporter, Krystle Sherrell at krystle.sherrell@ksn.com and she will help get you in touch with Casad.





