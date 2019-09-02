WATCH: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.
The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
The video is a light show.
For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Burrow throws for 5 TDs, No. 6 LSU beats Ga. Southern 55-3
- Nashville school bans “Harry Potter” series, citing risk of “conjuring evil spirits”
- Wilson’s 2 touchdown passes lead Kentucky past Toledo 38-24
- Stevens leads Miss State past Louisiana Lafayette 38-28
- Hundreds of Hong Kong hospital staff form human chain in protest