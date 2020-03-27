Traveling nurse shares experience working in Acadiana during Coronavirus pandemic

Doctors and nurses everywhere have dealt with the brunt of the pandemic. A traveling nurse from Arkansas shares her story working in Iberia Parish, while the Coronavirus is spreading throughout Louisiana. News 10’s Mark Rigsby spoke with Hileigh Richeson earlier this week.
Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.
