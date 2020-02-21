Take a Mardi Gras history tour with News 5

Newsfeed Now

by: Colleen Peterson

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Digital Original: 14-year-old getting noticed for Kobe Bryant painting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: 14-year-old getting noticed for Kobe Bryant painting"

DIGITAL ORIGINAL: 14-year-old getting attention after painting goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIGITAL ORIGINAL: 14-year-old getting attention after painting goes viral"

Take a Mardi Gras history tour with News 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a Mardi Gras history tour with News 5"

Newsfeed Now for February 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 20"

LEGO LOVERS: East Texas businesses helping build dreams in East Texas children

Thumbnail for the video titled "LEGO LOVERS: East Texas businesses helping build dreams in East Texas children"

Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street"

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals"

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals"

Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid"
More Newsfeed Now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is an exciting time of the year, and to learn more about it, you can take a “secret history tour” of Mobile.

Todd Duran runs the hour-and-a-half-long tours around downtown and is full of spirit and passion for the history of mobile. 

“Even folks that live here and have gone to parades for years usually learn something they did not know. And I call it secret history because I like to share obscure and sort of secret information that might not be in a normal tourist experience,” he said.

In 1703, the very first Mardi Gras celebrated in Mobile, the year after fort St. Louis was established. New Orleans did not even exist yet.

Mobile has the oldest original Mardi Gras organization called the Independent Strikers. There’s nowhere to know where their den is located unless you go on the tour.

You can learn more about the tours online: https://www.secrethistorytours.com/

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.