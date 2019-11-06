President Trump coming to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-LSU game

UPDATE, 10:20PM: Multiple sources are now confirming that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Alabama vs LSU game on Saturday. “I had direct contact with Senator Shelby’s office and with Congressman Bryne’s office,” said CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers. “They both informed me, personally, that Trump was going to be there and that they invited him.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is also advising that the president will travel to Tuscaloosa for the game.

“I think he will receive a very, very strong and warm welcome from the people at the stadium,” said Chairman Terry Lathan with the Alabama Republican Party. “Our state being the number one, highest approval-rated state for the president with one of the number one teams in some of the polling…I’m hoping everyone can handle it. I’m expecting a sonic boom. I don’t know if it’s on the scoreboard or just the president, but we’re feeling really good about his visit.”

Councilman Kip Tyner also spoke about the president’s expected visit to the city, “Like the mayor said earlier when he made the council aware of it, it’s always an honor for a sitting president to visit your city. So this already creates more excitement for the Alabama/LSU game. As if we needed more excitement.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is working on preparations as President Donald Trump is set to attend Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A source confirmed the news to CBS 42 Monday.

Excited to have President @realDonaldTrump back in Alabama! Two of our favorite things: football and President Trump! 🏈🇺🇸🐘 https://t.co/lnx3rOrbrc — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) November 4, 2019

The game will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country. Both teams come in 8-0 and tied for first place in the SEC West.

President Trump was on hand when the Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2017 National Championship.

The president has also been attending multiple sporting events in recent weeks. He attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. He was also at the UFC 244 Saturday night.

The game is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and you can watch it here on CBS 42.

