Poolside Miracle: Parents share ‘miraculous’ revival after son’s near-drowning

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Holliday family after almost losing their 3-year-old son.

It was a Fourth of July weekend near-drowning accident, turned miracle and now a story they hope raises awareness.

Jenna and Craig Kerr said they never thought this would happen to them.

Now it’s a testimony to share with others who think the same thing.

“He said he talked to a big man through a window with a bright light, I mean our son saw God that day,” Jenna Kerr, whose 3-year-old son JD almost drowned, said.

A regular day at grandparent’s pool turned tragic for the Kerr family on July 3. Graham, 8, spotted his brother JD, 3, at the bottom of the pool.

Graham pulled JD up and called for help.

“We turned around and he was bringing us JD in his arms, JD was blue, his lips were blue, his hands were blue,” Jenna Kerr said. “He was gone.”

JD’s dad Craig, a CPR certified firefighter, never thought he’d have to perform a life-saving measure on his own child.

After more than four minutes of CPR, he brought JD back.

“You kind of try to prepare yourself for everybody else’s emergency, never really your own until it happens,” Craig Kerr said. “I’m just thankful that I have the experience and the knowledge and skills to be able to react so quickly.”

Jenna Kerr is CPR certified too but said she doesn’t know if she’d be able to do it as well as Craig did.

JD was rushed to OU Children’s Hospital where he was intubated.

It wasn’t long after doctors took out the tube that JD told his parents what happened.

“He said ‘I sneak’, I said ‘what’, he said ‘I sneaked into the pool yesterday,'” Craig Kerr said. “It just broke my heart at that point cause I didn’t think we’d ever know what really happened.”

Jenna and Craig were the only adults in the pool at the time, so they want others to take something away from their story.

Jenna and Craig said they believe there are three important lessons to be learned.

One being if you bring a floatie in the pool, bring it back out when you’re done.

Also, they said to make sure there’s someone as the “water watcher” who is doing nothing but watching the kids.

Third, they encourage everyone to get CPR certified or have a family member that is.

“It’s not hard to see everything, but the problem was the obstacles in the pool like floaties, besides there being big adult floaties just for people to sit on, there’s also a 6-foot huge rubber duck,” Craig Kerr said. “If it not had been for the floaties then there’s no doubt in my mind we would’ve been able to see him try to sneak into the pool.”

“I think there needs to be an adult that is not swimming, not occupied with anything else and is just kinda watching the yard, watching your pool,” Jenna Kerr said.

JD will randomly tell his mom and dad more things about that day.

“JD’s story, in general, has been a true miracle, a testimony, he’s told him some other things like what he saw while he was asleep, he said that the big bear told him to come back home to his mom and dad and go fast,” Jenna Kerr said. “That’s coming from our 3-year-old.”

JD’s lungs are thankfully healing very well.

He can get back to doing everything he usually does except go to high altitudes like to the mountains or on an airplane.