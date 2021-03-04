Newsfeed Now: Security tight at Capitol over ‘breach’ concerns; SC considers bringing back electric chair

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Security around the nation’s capital is on high alert Thursday after National Security officials were questioned by senators about the January 6 Capitol riot. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a possible plot by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Due to a shortage of lethal injection drugs across the country, South Carolina could once again use the electric chair as its primary execution method if two bills making their way through the state house pass.

An 81-year-old man in Texas says a local church and the National Guard saved his life during the recent power outages, making sure he stayed warm and had necessary oxygen after he lost electricity to his home.

A Massachusetts 11-year-old named Luke has formed a special bond with his pet chicken Teddy, and now the pair are finding viral fame after a tweet with a video of showing these birds of a feather enjoying the recent winter weather with some sledding fun took off, gathering more than 200,000 views online.

