Newsfeed Now: School van driver caught on video hitting student; Man rescued from inside of giant fan at vineyard

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Senate Republicans continued their attack on big tech Thursday, this time claiming social media companies censored the origins of COVID-19. They allege the platforms controlled online speech surrounding the theory that the virus came from a lab in China.

See the full story in the video player above

A United States postal service worker in Rhode Island says he was abducted earlier this month, and court documents indicate it may have been related to drug trafficking.

See the full story on WPRI 12

A California school van driver was caught on video going on an explicit rant and hitting a young student.

See the full story on FOX40

Northern California firefighters rescued a man on Tuesday who was stuck inside a giant fan at a vineyard for two days.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

Over the past few months, an Ohio woman noticed her cat Esme really ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbor’s garages. She made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come by to take back what Esme stole.

See the full story on KOIN 6

A Virginia Beach animal control officer is being hailed as a hero after jumping into an SUV on Saturday and stopping the driver from crashing. Traffic camera video shows her running to the driver who had passed out in the middle of a busy street.

See the full story on WAVY TV 10

Three longtime friends know in their neighborhood as the real-life NYC “Golden girls,” are celebrating their 100th birthday this week.

See the full story on PIX 11