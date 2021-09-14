Newsfeed Now: Parents of teen accused in school massacre plot speak out; Video shows student removing 9/11 memorial flags

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Thousands of homes in texas are without power after Nicholas made landfall as a category one hurricane overnight. It was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicholas is expected to bring up to 12 inches of rain in the same region hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 with some areas seeing up to 18 inches.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an emergency declaration ahead of the storM, warning people to stay home.

See more about this story on NewsNation and Valley Central

Authorities say two Florida middle school students are accused of planning a columbine-inspired mass shooting. One of the boy’s mother said that her son isn’t a mastermind.

See the full story on NewsNation

Back-to-back hearings on Afghanistan continue in Congress today with the secretary of state. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to get to the bottom of the administration’s withdrawal. For the full story, watch the video player above.

Video showing a student picking up flags at a Washington University College in Missouri and putting them in what looks like a trash bag is making its rounds on social media. The school released a statement saying it is disappointed to hear about the 9/11 disruption and condemns his actions. But so far no disciplinary measures have been taken.

See the full story on Fox2now

Police across the nation and in Utah are urging parents to keep an eye out when it comes to children using smart devices. In southern Utah, police are investigating a 21-year-old man accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Officials say the two met on a dating app that requires users to be at least 18 years old.

See the full story on ABC4 Utah

There’s a new way to fight homelessness and panhandling in Oklahoma called “A Better Way” and it is hoping to reach as many people as possible.

See this full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

Ruff waves didn’t stop 70 dogs from catching some swell Sunday at Del Mar Dog Beach in California. Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon brought friends, families, and pups together for a day of sun and fun to benefit the orphan pets and programs.

See the full story on FOX 5 San Diego