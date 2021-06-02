Newsfeed Now: Good Samaritans save California officer from attack; Teen takes on bear to save dogs

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-One civil rights group says the office tasked with dealing with discrimination and other attacks in schools, is unable to do its job properly because of a lack of funding.

For more information or data on schools, or to report any type of discrimination at school, visit www.civilrightsinmyschool.org.

A California police officer was attacked over the weekend, but a group of Good Samaritans rushed to help the officer, striking her attacker.

The owner of a hat shop in Tennessee posted a photo to Instagram last week with a yellow patch resembling the Star of David, along with the words “not vaccinated”.

The Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee CEO is responding to the controversial Instagram post.

An Arkansas man who robbed a taco shop with a water pistol is asking for clemency again after 40 years in prison.

For over a year, a Brooklyn woman complained to building management that her home’s ceiling had been leaking.

On Sunday, the ceiling collapsed inside her apartment.

A customer at a Manhattan Whole Foods discovered a mouse chowing down on food at the grocery store’s meat display and her video has gone viral.

Billions of Brood X cicadas are emerging across the United States, but some say this summer’s swarm is also a once in 17 year’s chance to make some unique items.

A 17-year-old girl in California was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save her dogs.

