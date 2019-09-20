Newsfeed Now for September 20: Storm Area 51; Climate protests across the world

On Newsfeed Now for September 20, the conversation began near Area 51 in Nevada. Earthling visitors are now swarming the state of Nevada to celebrate and hopefully encounter some of our galactic neighbors. KLAS’s John Langeler reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
PUSH FOR CHANGE: Around the world today, young people inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg are “striking” to demand action on climate change. Washington reporter Brie Jackson joined the conversation from the protests happening in Washington.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:15 in the video above.
VETERAN HONORED: A soldier without any known family received an emotional farewell Thursday in Middle Tennessee from hundreds of people he never met. WKRN’s Chris Bundgaard reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:47 in the video above.
BIRD BRAIN: An Arkansas zookeeper is getting ready to take a trip to South Africa for a rare training with birds – almost as rare as her. KARK’s Michael Esparza joined the conversation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 15:50 in the video above.
Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream every weekday at 11am.