Newsfeed Now for September 12: Man rides on top of moving car; Proposed ban on e-cigarette flavorings

On Newsfeed Now for September 12, the conversation began in Nashville, TN. Cell phone video shows a man blowing kisses at passing drivers and appearing to do pull-ups while on top of a moving car in Madison. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

VAPING BAN: President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a recent surge in underage vaping. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure reports.

HHS Sec. Alex Azar confirms ban with Trump and FDA: "We will be finalizing policies that will clear flavored e-cigarettes from the market. New provisional data show that youth use continues to rise rapidly, and we will not stand idly by." #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) September 11, 2019

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:11 in the video above.

STARTING WITH A HUG: A first grade teacher starts each morning a little different than most educators. Elizabeth Ritter takes the time to hug and then offer words of encouragement to each and every one of her students before they enter the classroom. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:43 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream every weekday at 11am.