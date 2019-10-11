Newsfeed Now for October 11: Dino surprise at airport; Parent’s warning on vaping

On Newsfeed Now for October 11, the conversation began in Tampa, FL. Taylor Morris and her two children had the surprise of a lifetime for DeAndre Morris who was returning home after a six-month deployment as a member of the Air Force. WFLA producer Alexis Pastore joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

A PARENT’S WARNING: An Arkansas woman has a warning for other parents after she said her son got sick from using e-cigarettes. KLRT’s Ashlei King reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 3:02 in the video above.

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS: When you think of breast cancer survivors, you don’t picture someone like 45-year-old Scott Kelly, the father of an eleven-year-old boy. While in New York on business three years ago, he felt something odd on the left side of his chest after taking a shower. WKRG’S Katarina Luketich joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:12 in the video above.

NEW ROBOTIC ARM: A Kansas science teacher is about to become an experiment herself. Sondra Stieber’s forearm, which had to be amputated last year, will be replaced by a robotic arm she’ll control with her mind. KSNW’s Stephanie Bergmann reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 13:29 in the video above.

MIRACLE MAKEOVERS: A hair salon in West Birmingham, AL is the meeting spot for volunteer stylists and barbers to help men and women who have fallen on hard times get a fresh cut and a fresh start in life. WIAT’s Ariana Garza reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 19:25 in the video above.

