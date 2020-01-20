Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2020

More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for January 20, the conversation began in Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium rocked to Whitney Houston’s “I Want To Dance With Somebody.” Kansas City fans’ half-century wait to boogie in the Super Bowl is over. WDAF’s Abigail Eden joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE

Other stories and scroll times:

A SUPER BOWL DREAM: An Arkansas football player was sidelined from the field after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, thanks to his community, he will fulfill his dream of going to the Super Bowl. KNWA’s Crystal Martinez joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE

IMPEACHMENT PREVIEW: On Tuesday, the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump will begin in the United States Senate. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure gave a preview of what we could expect.

For the full conversation scroll to 7:05 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

