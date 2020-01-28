Newsfeed Now for Jan. 28: Impeachment trials, an inspiring artist, Arkansas officer claps back at scammer

Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting

Today on Newsfeed Now, The White House continued their defense of the President in the ongoing impeachment trial. But new allegations are causing a stir on Capitol Hill. Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer has more.

INSPIRING ARTIST: Valentine’s day is coming up in just a few weeks and an artist in Missouri is hoping you’ll celebrate with her, but this isn’t just any artist. She has a special way of creating her watercolor paintings. KOLR reporter Madison Hever joins the conversation

OFFICER SCAMMED: An Arkansas police officer knows the correct way to cut off scammers. Cpl. Williams posted on the Hot Springs Police Department’s Facebook page that “scammers will try to scam anyone”. KARK Claire Kreuz joins the conversation.

BIG GAME PREP: Nearly 300,000 people are expected to soak up the sun on Miami Beach every day leading up to the Super Bowl. Now five days away from the big game, businesses in Florida are doing everything they can to prepare for the crowds.

