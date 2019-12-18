Newsfeed Now for Dec. 18, Amazon Christmas shipping, Trump’s impeachment, a classical remix and a young boy teaching how to be kind

On Newsfeed now for Dec. 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s actions have left the House with “no choice” but to act on impeachment.

For full story CLICK HERE or scroll to 3:10 in the video above for the conversation.

OTHER STORIES FROM TODAY WITH SCROLL TIMES:

A CLASSICAL REMIX: A high school vocalist with a unique skill is creating remixes to choral classics. Emil McCoy, an 11th grader at Sylvan Hills, is known for his beatboxing ability, which has recently been featured in some of the school choir’s holiday performances.

For the full story CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:20 in the video above.

LESSON IN KINDNESS: A first-grade teacher’s social media post now has more than 11-thousand shares after her student’s act of kindness leaves her inspired to spread kindness.

For the full story CLICK HERE or scroll to 13:15 in the video above.

