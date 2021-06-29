Newsfeed Now: Doctors concerned viruses making comeback post-pandemic; Family shocked after $50 billion deposited into bank account

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden is working to preserve his bipartisan infrastructure deal reached last week with Republicans and Democrats. That deal has come under fire after Biden said he wouldn`t sign the bill unless it was accompanied by a larger reconciliation package.

See the full story in the video player above

COVID-19 cases are down as more central Texans get vaccinated, but now illnesses among children that haven’t been seen much during the pandemic are making a comeback. This comes after the heels of the CDC issuing a warning about a respiratory virus spiking across the nation.

See the full story on KXAN News

A lack of manpower in Oklahoma and some recent laws are causing a backlog of rape kits that need to be processed.

See the full story on KFOR Channel 4

A Louisiana family got the shock of a lifetime when $50 billion was mistakenly deposited into their bank account.

See the full story on Baton Rouge Proud

A 5-week-old monkey is recovering after it was found inside a hot car at a Tennessee waterpark.

See the full story on WATE 6 On Your Side

A Kansas gym is offering much more than a healthy lifestyle, it’s offering a community. The fee to get in is 48 hours of sobriety.

See the full story on KSN TV