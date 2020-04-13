Newsfeed Now

Louisiana grandmother creates hugging curtain in age of social distancing

Newsfeed Now

by: Crystal Whitman

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE PART, LA (WVLA) — At a time when we could all use a hug, a local woman is finding a creative way to give them amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Our NBC Local 33’s Crystal Whitman has more on the emotional story.

In the age of social distancing, a Louisiana grandmother, Kathy Alleman says her desire to hugg her family inspired her
to create a hugging curtain.

“I just love my curtain. I was able to hug my parents for the first time in over three weeks and I’m waiting on my grandson.
I can’t wait to hug him and squeeze him and kiss him,” says Alleman.

The reunion video of her hugging her parents for the first time in weeks went viral.

“I told her I really missed my hugs,” says Alleman’s father, C.J. Cavalier. “Well she went on she went right to work
and a couple of hours we were over here hugging,” Cavalier said.

“I’m proud of her I really am. Her hugs are on another level of just being intense,” says Cavalier.

Our news cameras were rolling to capture her hugging her four year-old grandson for the first time in what felt like
forever, proving at a time of such uncertainty, we all feel better after getting a hug.

Alleman says she sanitizes the hug curtain after each hug.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories