Kansas veteran’s one Christmas wish is to receive letters

Editor’s note: this story originally reported the veteran’s mailing address as 3403 SW 29th Ter. It has since been changed to the correct address, 3404 SW 29th Ter.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For most families, the holidays are a time to be surrounded by friends and family, but that’s not the case for everyone.

Frank Gestl is a retired cop and veteran. His children are all grown so he lives alone with his dog. Frank says his one wish this year is to receive a Christmas letter so he knows someone is thinking about him.

At age 69, he has mobility issues and can’t leave the house too often which keeps him cooped up inside. He doesn’t get to visit his children often.

“I have a phone and that’s how we communicate… We don’t get out a lot,” Gestl said.

Frank said the holidays are hard for him especially. He’s used to getting lots of letters from friends but the mail has stopped coming.

This year, he has one wish.

“I would just like to get some cards from people saying you know they don’t have to say they love me or anything,” said Gestl. “Just say hey I saw this name come across my desk I just thought I’d wish you a merry Christmas and you and Daisy take care. That’s all. That’d make my day.”

It seems like a simple request, but this army veteran said that would be the best Christmas present he could get.

“I would read each and every one of them and I’d answer every one of them because I don’t do anything else. I can still write and if they give me a number, I’d call them.”

If you would like to send Frank a letter, mail it to 3404 SW 29th Ter., Apt. 2. Topeka, KS 66614.