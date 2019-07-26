Flesh-Eating Bacteria Attacks Man’s Buttocks

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – A Citrus County, Florida man is recovering from flesh-eating bacteria that attacked his buttocks.



Mike O’Grady said his medical nightmare started with a happy trip to St. George Island up in Apalachicola with his wife.



“Beautiful time. We had a great time. We went into the water. The water is warm which the Gulf is,” said O’Grady.



Not long after that, he noticed what resembled a boil on his backside.



“It got worse as every day went by, but I was being a man. I decided it’s going to be ok. I don’t want anyone to go looking. I’ll be fine,” said O’Grady.



Three weeks later he wasn’t fine; telling his wife late one night to take him to the ER.



Six surgeries and six days later, O’Grady is recovering at home after doctors removed the bacteria from his body.



