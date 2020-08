LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update in Monticello regarding Arkansas’ COVID-19 response on Thursday. (August 13)

Gov. Hutchinson is set to give Thursday’s update from the Governor’s Conference Room at the State Capitol.

You can watch the press conference in the live-stream above. If the live-stream is not working, CLICK HERE.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson reported 703 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 51,114 cases.