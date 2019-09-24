Authorities: Camel’s testicles bitten by a Florida woman at Louisiana truck stop

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WVLA) – A Florida woman bit the testicles of a local camel at a truck stop petting zoo and was ultimately cited for criminal trespassing

that’s according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pamela Bossier, the manager at the truck stop, said the 3-year-old camel 600 -pound camel is a gentle giant who sees hundreds of

visitors at the zoo.

Gloria Lancaster, a Florida resident, was chasing her dog when she crawled into the camel’s enclosure at the truck stop on

I-10 in Grosse, Tete.

She told deputies she bit the 600-pound camel when he sat on her. It happened last Thursday. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Deputies gave her and her husband summonses on the trespassing charge and for not having their dog on a leash,

The truck stop once had a tiger, that also provoked controversy.