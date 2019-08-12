12-year-old cuts grass to save up for college





LANCASTER, S.C. (WCNC) – While some kids are relaxing over summer break, 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn is working hard to save up for his future.

The South Carolina boy wanted to help those in his community and decided to save some money for college in the process.

Clyburn put up a Facebook post and started advertising his new business cutting grass. Then he went straight to work.

So far, the 12-year-old has met new friends who have helped him with his business and even got a new lawnmower to make sure the job is perfect.

He says he cut more than 100 lawns this summer and has no plans to stop once school begins.





