Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
News Alerts
@5 An Ozarks family must now decide what to do after their dog was bitten by a rabid skunk
@9 Find out what Ozarks town is proposing a tax on internet sales
@5 The first riders of the Time Traveler roller coaster hopped on board, hear their reaction
@6 Who is impacted by Arkansas’ new medicaid requirements
@6 Find out what a vacant hotel in Branson is being transformed into
More News Alerts Headlines
@10 A multi-million dollar project is closer to becoming reality in downtown Springfield
@6 What do some in northern AR think about the new marijuana cultivation center near Berryville?
@10 Find out who threw their hat into the ring for Greene County elections
@9 Live from the scene of a death investigation
@6 Run over a pothole lately? Find out what Springfield is doing about them
@5 KOLR10 investigates how local police treat multiple reports of violence from a home
@10 Why environmentalists are concerned about a coal ash landfill
@9 Find out what some Ozarks moms want from MO lawmakers following Florida shooting
@6 Meet the man who lost his home in a wildfire last week in Taney County
@5 See statement from Gov Greitens attorney following indictment