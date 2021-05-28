Newly renovated Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Vistor Center reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center and Museum reopened after 18 months of renovations.

The staff celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony with special guests Senator Roy Blunt and Congressman BIly Long.

“It is my honor to bring this project to a successful conclusion and welcome visitors, near and far, to once again learn more about this significant historical event and experience the new exhibits,” said Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Superintendent Sarah Cunningham. “We could not have accomplished this substantial improvement to the visitor experience and protection of the collection without the strong partnership of the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation, the work of many dedicated employees and volunteers, and the support of the National Park Foundation.”

The renovation added approximately 1,800 square feet which enable visitors to view the park’s extensive collection of Civil War artifacts.

The renovation also includes a redesign of the bookstore, information desk and bathrooms, added curatorial storage and employee workplaces, and a new HVAC system.

The visiting center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.